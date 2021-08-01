Sheikh fashions United title victory

Nagpur, Aug 1

Shahrukh Sheikh's decisive goal helped United beat Junior 2-0 in the final match of the North Zone Zhund Zopadpatti Football Championship on Sunday.

Shahrukh Sheikh scored the decisive goal in the 14th minute after scoring a goal in the 8th minute of the match for the title at Nara Bus Stop ground. No goals were scored in the match after that. The junior team finished runners-up, while Cradle Sport finished third. Anshul Gupta was declared best goalkeeper' for his outstanding performance in the final. Shahid Sheikh won best player of the tournament award. 16 teams from North zone participated in the competition. Total 16 teams including Martin Nagar, Rohan, Junior, Shakti, Justin League, Koka, United, Bezonbagh, Sinnar, Nirmal Colony, Kardal Sports A, Prince, Young Haider, Kardal Sports B, Sky, and St. Mary's participated in this competition.

Founders of Slum Soccer Vijay Barse, Hershal Sharma, Ajit Singh, Sudhir distributed the prizes.

Organisers : Ajit Singh, Hershal Sharma, Shubham Pandey, Sunny Pandey, Rahul Badal, Unhal and Pratik worked tirelessly for the success of the competition.

The winnning team was represented by Sheikh Sahil, Sheikh Imtiyaz, Badal Choudhari, Rugved Khati, Shahrukh Sheik, Siraj Sheik, Pintu Gajbiye

The runners-up Junior team include Sahil Sonekar, Himanshu Chaube, Sajid Sheikh, Nasir Ali, Sahil Dubey, Abhinav Jichkar and Anshul Gupta.