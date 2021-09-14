Shocking! 11 people drown in river after boat capsizes

Eleven people from Gadegaon in Warud taluka drowned at Jhunj in Narkhed taluka of Amravati district. The bodies of three of the victims have been recovered and the search for others is on. The unfortunate incident took place at 11.45 am on Tuesday in the premises of Benoda Police Station (Dist. Amravati).

According to preliminary information, 11 members of the same family had come to the Matare family in Gadegaon for the funeral ritual. After completing the funeral ritual, they went for a walk at Jhunj in Narkhed taluka this morning. They were traveling by boat in the waters of the river Wardha to visit temple of Lord Shiva. At that time, the boat capsized and 11 people drowned in the river. That also included women. The bodies of three of them have been found and the search for the rest is on. Among the bodies found were a woman with along with driver of boat and small girl.Sister, brother and son-in-law were also sitting in the boat. Upon learning the incident police and locals rushed to the spot.