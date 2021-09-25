Shocking! 24-year-old rape survivor performs self-abortion by watching Youtube videos

In a shocking incident, a woman who is a rape survivor performed abortion on herself after watching few Youtube videos. The 24 year old rape survivor performed the abortion at her home in Nagpur. The incident took place when her family members were not at home. She delivered the stillborn infant in her seventh month of pregnancy. After delivering the child her lover buried it. The woman claimed that her lover was already married and had a son.

According to the police, the victim alleged that her lover raped her on more than 50 occasions since 2016 at different places. The accused identified as Sohail Wahab Khan, has been arrested by the Yashodhara Nagar police on Thursday. The victim was impregnated by Khan and he forced her to abort the child. Khan, a driver, said to the victim that he couldn't marry her as he was already married with a son.

The accused asked the woman to follow the steps shown in the YouTube video to detach the fetus from the body by cutting the cord. The woman is learnt to have risked her life by cutting the cord with whatever equipment she could manage in her home and kitchen. The family upon learning the incident rushed to police station and a case was registered against Khan.

A team from Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital has been summoned to exhume the remains of the infant from Taj Nagar burial ground. However, the police has been unable to trace it.

Khan and the victim have been in a relationship for around six years and repeatedly exploited her promising marriage, police said. Khan, a driver, is married twice earlier in the past. After divorcing his first wife, Khan had married for the second time a few years back and also had a son, they added.