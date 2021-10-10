Shrishti on verge of another Guinness World record

Nagpur, Oct 10

After creating five Guinness World Records in limbo skating talented skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma is on verge of another record.

A-17-year-old student of Centre Point School, Shrishti under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign successfully attempted for 'Fastest Time to Limbo Skate over 50 bars' record, After verification the Guinness world Record authorities will announce whether she has created the record.

As soon as Shrishti passed thru the bars in her first attempt, the children, parents and dignitaries burst into jubilation. A resident of Umred Shrishti broke the record of 7.974 seconds held by Chinese skater Xu Wun and created history. In her second attempt, she clocked 7.398 seconds, 7.526 in third, 7.489 in the fourth and 7.383 in her final attempt.

The attempt of minimum timing ( 7.383 seconds) will be considered for Guinness World Record.

The evidence of record will be uploaded on the Guinness World Record website and the result will be declared after three months.

WCL Umred and Aam Valley Sporting Association jointly organised the event. WCL CMD Manoj Kumar, MLA Raju Parve, regional general manager of Umred area Diwakar Gokhale, GM operations Ilyas Hussain, area personnel manager RK Singh, P Nimbalkar and others were present on the occasion.