Shubham shines in Akola victory

Nagpur, Dec 11

Riding on Shubham Chandrayan's half-century, Umar XI Akola thrashed Blossom Star by 83 runs on the second day of RPCL-6 at Mecosabagh Methodist Ground

Umar XI won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 129 runs for 7 wickets in eight overs. Thanks to Shubham Chakranarayan who smashed 51 in 14 balls. For Blossom Star, Fayyaz Khan took 4 four wickets. Requiring to make 130 runs in 8 overs, Blossom Star could score only 43 runs for loss of six wickets. Fayyaz Khan top-scored with 24 runs. For Umar XI Javed Ali took four wickets. Chakanarayan was adjudged as man- of- the match.

In the second match of the evening, Fit For Life defeated Grenadiers XI by 38 runs. Fit for Life scored 105-6 in eight overs with Honey Tekchandani scoring 29 from 12 balls, Avinash Panjwani hitting 24 from 9 balls and Deepesh Vaswani scoring 23 from 11 deliveries.

For Grenadiers XI Pranay Shende claimed two wickets while Chetan Nasre and Vedprakash Yadav were chipped in with one each.

In reply, Grenadiers XI scored 67-8 in eight overs. Raja Sinha was the top scorer with 14 runs.

Karan Adwani took two wickets for the winning side. Deepesh Vaswani was declared man of the match.