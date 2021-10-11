Six dist athletes qualify for semis

Nagpur, Oct 11

As many as six athletes from Nagpur have been qualified for the semis in the 400 metres National Championship which began at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from Monday.

Those who are qualified include Raghav Thakre, Akansha Soudiya, Arya Kore, Chaitlai Borkar,, Vidita Meshrma and Bhavashree Mahallle.

Out of six, Arya Kore, Bhavyashree Mahalle and Vidita Meshram, are products of Khelo India Athletics Centre which is being run at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Sports Complex. Raghav Thakre, Chaitali Borekar and Akanksha Soudiya are the other athletes who have been selected to take part in the competition. All the players were selected on the basis of their previous performances in various meets. Raghav, a student of RS Mundle School, had participated in State level competition while SB City College’s Chaitali had participated in State level as well as Vidya Bharti Nationals. Similarly, Arya Kore, a student of Pandit Bachharaj Vyas Vidyalaya, had participated in State level and Vidya Bharti National Championships. Bhavyashree, who is also a student of Pandit Bachharaj Vyas Vidyalaya, had won a gold medal in the 2000 meters in west zone meet and had finished a creditable fourth in the national senior championship. Another Pandit BachharajVyas Vidyalaya student Vidita was part of the schools national athletics team and had finished at seventh spot in 600 metres race. Akanksha, a student of Bhagwati Mulinchi Shala, had won bronze medal in 600 metres in school nationals as well as at state level competition. Arya, Bhavyashree and Vidita are coached by former international athlete and Khelo India athletics coach SayaliWaghmare while Raghav, Chaitali and Akanksha are coached by Jitendra Ghordadekar at Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal. Nagpur District Athletics Association Secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, wished all the players best luck for semis