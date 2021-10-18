SJAN annual sports award function on Oct 23

Nagpur, Oct 18

The annual SJAN-Raisoni Sports Award function organised by the Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur (SJAN) will be held on October 23 (Saturday) at Press Club, in front of Institute of Science, Civil Lines at 11 a.m.

Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar will be the chief guest on the occasion. Chairman of Raisoni Group Sunil Raisoni, former Indian cricketer and VCA vice-president Prashant Vaidya, Siddhesh Sharma of Baidyanath will also grace the occasion.

Due to lockdown and Covid protocol the function was not held last year. However, this year by following all Covid protocols the programme will be organised.

This year international skater Ayush Meshram who has represented India in World inline Hockey Championship held in Italy will be honoured with GH Raisoni Trophy for best senior sportsman.

Talented swimmer Rutuja Talegaonkar who won three golds, two silver and one bronze at the All India University Games in Jalandhar and was also one of the probables for World University Games will get GH Raisoni Trophy for best senior sportswoman.

Upcoming athlete Shadab Pathan was probables for World University Games. He has clinched the medal in State-level Athletics Championship in 5000 m event this year. He will be awarded GH Raisoni Trophy for best Junior sportsman. Bright tennis player Sejal Bhutata will be honoured with Baidytanath Trophy for best junior female player. Sejal won her singles and doubles trophies in the Under-14 category of the AITA All India Junior Circuit (CS-7) Tennis Tournament at Hyderabad.

The secretary of Nagpur District Chess Association Kalyan Kumar Barat will be honoured with Meeradevi Dasture Trophy for promoting chess. Even during lockdown Barat played an important role in keeping chess activity alive by conducting several online chess tournaments.

Apart from it, Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School, Wanadongri (Centre Point School Trophy) and Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Arts and Commerce College, Khaparkheda ( KC Bajaj Trophy) will be honoured for services to sports.