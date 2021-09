State jr softball teams announced

September 19-23.

The State selection trials were held at RTM Nagpur University playground.

The selection committee members were Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, dr ArunaPurohit, Dr Darshana Pandit, Piyush Ambulkar, and ChetanMahadik. Dr Vivek Shahu, Ketan Thakre and others were also present during the trials.

Teams Boys: Prashant Vanmane, Bhairav Bhangale, Vaibhav Bari (all from Jalgaon), Anshuman Dokre and Raj Adhau (Amravati) Ayan Khan (Nagpur City), Sourabh Wankhede and Sujal Mahade (Nagpur dist), Swayam Nijampurkar (Mumbai), Vedant Raut (Nashik), Tejas Pande (Aurangabad), Swaraj Routele (Washim), Vedant Patankar (Nagpur City), Tejas Modikar (Akola dist) Kartik Yadav (Akola city), Aniket Ghodke (Solapur), Vijay Rathod (Nashik), Ojas Sukhdeve (Yavatmal).

Girls: Chitra Naik, Dipali Surwale, Divya Zope (Jalgaon), Jozi Ahmed, Nandini Phender and Saptshree Yevtikar (Nagpur city), Shrijita Athawale and Prachi Gajbhiye (Amravati), Tannvi Deshmukh and Sakshi Wankhede (Akola), Ishika Sahare (Nagpur dist), Sakshi Kamble (Satara), Khushi Panchpande (Buldhana), Madhvi Sarosate (Bhandara), Palak Bajaj (Yavatmal), Nitra (Yavatmal) and Bhavika (Nagpur dist).