Students to be deprived of sports quota in colleges

Nagpur, Aug12

As per the government's rules and regulations the sportspersons are entitled for five per cent reservation in college admissions. However, due to the online process, many eligible students are likely to be deprived of admissions in such colleges which have sporting facilities.

As per information, while submitting online application there is no sportsperson option. It has created lot of trouble. On the basis of merit, number of players will take the admissions in prominent colleges like Ambedkar, LAD, Hislop, Shivaji Science. In such a situation, the sportspersons who generally work really hard in their respective disciplines will have to take admission in other colleges against their will.

This year due to Corona pandemic, the 10th and 12th standard witnessed bumper results. Therefore in prominent colleges, the cut-off will be around 95 per cent. The state government gives five per cent reservation to the players in admissions as well as government jobs so that they should not suffer.

NUPETA give memorandum to VC

In this regard, the Nagpur University Physical Education Teachers Association (NUPETA) officials gave the memorandum to RTM Nagpur University vice-chancellor Dr Subhash Choudhary and demanded 10 per cent reservation to the players in the admissions in varsity affiliated colleges. NUPETA general secretary Dr AP Joshi, vice-president Vijay Datarkar, treasurer Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Dr Shyam Charde, Dr Avinash Titarmare, Dr Bablu Shrigiriwar were present on the occasion.