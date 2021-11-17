Students urged to adapt healthy food routine

Nagpur, Nov 17

Shri Binzani City College, S K Porwal College, Kamptee, Taywade College, Koradi and Yashwant Mahavidyalaya, Seloo jointly organised two-day online workshop for students on health and nutrition.

Lifestyle Medicine Physician of central India Dr. Roma then spoke about the basics of nutrition, and guided the students to adapt a healthy food routine in day-to-day life. She has been conducting many such workshops for two years and helping out the students during the lockdown.

Students attended the workshop in huge numbers and the workshop was successful with great interaction. Dr. Roma Sarnaik highlighted the importance of a balanced meal, regular physical activity and exercise, a proper sleep routine, stress management and avoidance of risky substances. She discouraged students to follow extreme diet fads, and provided examples of having a sustainable healthy lifestyle. Few of the common lifestyle diseases were discussed in detail and the students were provided with the information and support on preventing them in the near future. This was followed by a question answer session where many interesting questions were answered in a very simple way by Dr. Roma by providing examples from day to day life.

The workshop was attended by principal of S B City College Dr. Sujit Metre, principal of S K Porwal College, Kamptee Dr. M. B. Bagade, principal of Taywade College, Koradi Dr. Sharayu Taywade and principal Yashwant Mahavidyalaya, Seloo Dr. Archana Falke,

The programme convener, Dr. Sanjay Choudhari, secretary, Dr. Indrajit Basu and Joint Secretary, Dr. Sunil Bhotmange were also present throughout the workshop.