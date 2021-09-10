'Study provisions of Constitution meticulously'

The moot court competition was organised in collaboration with FDPPI and AIR. A total 32 teams participated and only eight teams went into quarters where four were selected for semi-finals. Two teams including University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun Vs. Symbiosis Law School, Pune competed in the final round.

The final round was a thrilling competition between the teams, adjudged by two judges from District and Session Court, Nagpur - Justice Ganesh Deshmukh and Justice Satish Adake. The team from Symbiosis Law School, Pune was the winner, and University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradu finished runner-up. Akansha Singh of Symbiosis Hyderabad was awarded as best advocate and the second-best advocate was awarded to Durga Parvathy, GLC Kerala. . Saloni Singh, Campus Law Center, Delhi was honoured as best researcher and best memorial was awarded to the National University of Study and Research in Law.

Director, FDPPI Narendra Javagal, Associate Legal Researcher & Project Head of AIR Live Kalyani Buche were also present prominently during the event. Chancellor GHRU and Chairman of Raisoni Group of Institutions Sunil Raisoni, Vice-Chancellor of GHRU Dr. Meena Rajesh, dean of GHRU School of Law Dr. Ashok Pawde, and organising secretary and Dr. Sona Kumar were present during the event.