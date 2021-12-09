Taide (164*) demolishes Andhra

Nagpur, Dec 12

In form-Vidarbha batsman Atharva Taide slammed an unbeaten century and single-handedly ensured eight wicket victory for Vidarbha over Andhra Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Cricket Club of India (CCI) Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Taide who has been in tremendous form right from Sued Mushtaq AliT-20 Trophy hit an unbeaten 164 in just 123 balls hitting 15 fours and five sixes with the strike rate of 133.33 as Vidarbha chased the target of 287 in 41.4 overs losing just t two wickets. At the same time, Taide became highest run scorer for Vidarbha in this format of the cricket. While chasing the target, Vidarbha's innings was revolved around dangerous Taide. He and captain Faiz Fazal (26, 27b, 5x4) gave them a good start by making 51 run partnership for first wicket. After the departure of skipper, Ganesh Satish who flopped in the first match against Himachal scored 43 in 53 balls with the help of three boundaries Both Taide and Satish stitched up 118 run partnership for second wicket. When Satish was approaching towards half-century Stephen removed him.

After losing two-wicket for 170, Taide and Yash Rathod (44, 48b, 4x4,) sent rival bowlers on a leather hunt. They made an unbroken partnership of 118 run for the third wicket to romp home the victory.

Earlier new pace sensation Yash Thakur and Aditya Sarvate shared six wickets between them as Andhra made 287 for eight in 50 overs. Opener CR Ganeshwar missed the century by three runs. He scored 93 in 126 balls hitting seven boundaries. Middle-order batsman and former India player Ambati Rayudu (53, 49b, 2x4, 3x6) and Pinninnnit Tapasvi (45, 25b, 6x40- were other main scorers.

Thakur and Sarwate were ably supported by Aditya Thakre (2 for 22) .

Brief Scores:

AP 287 for 8 in 50 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 93; A Sarwate 3/45) lose to Vidarbha 288 for 2 in 41.4 overs (A Taide 164 not out; H Reddy 1/23).