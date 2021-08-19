Tri-colour hoisted in Ambazari lake

Nagpur, Aug 19

The swimmers of Shark Aquatic Sporting Association and

Ambazari Ware Conservation Committee hoisted the tricolour

in 50-foot deep water in the middle of Ambazari lake. Shekhar

Sathe was chief guest on the occasion. Suru Babu, blind swimmer

Ishwari Pande actively participated.

by Sanjay Batwe while Chandrakant Magre proposed a vote of thanks.