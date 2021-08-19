Tri-colour hoisted in Ambazari lake

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2021 08:50 PM2021-08-19T20:50:02+5:302021-08-19T20:50:02+5:30

Nagpur, Aug 19 The swimmers of Shark Aquatic Sporting Association and Ambazari Ware Conservation Committee hoisted the tricolour in ...

Tri-colour hoisted in Ambazari lake

Nagpur, Aug 19

The swimmers of Shark Aquatic Sporting Association and

Ambazari Ware Conservation Committee hoisted the tricolour

in 50-foot deep water in the middle of Ambazari lake. Shekhar

Sathe was chief guest on the occasion. Suru Babu, blind swimmer

Ishwari Pande actively participated. Blind swimmer Ishwari Pande also participated in the event. The event was conducted

by Sanjay Batwe while Chandrakant Magre proposed a vote of thanks.

