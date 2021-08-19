Tri-colour hoisted in Ambazari lake
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2021 08:50 PM2021-08-19T20:50:02+5:302021-08-19T20:50:02+5:30
Nagpur, Aug 19 The swimmers of Shark Aquatic Sporting Association and Ambazari Ware Conservation Committee hoisted the tricolour in ...
Next
Nagpur, Aug 19
The swimmers of Shark Aquatic Sporting Association and
Ambazari Ware Conservation Committee hoisted the tricolour
in 50-foot deep water in the middle of Ambazari lake. Shekhar
Sathe was chief guest on the occasion. Suru Babu, blind swimmer
Ishwari Pande actively participated. Blind swimmer Ishwari Pande also participated in the event. The event was conducted
by Sanjay Batwe while Chandrakant Magre proposed a vote of thanks.Open in app