Vdarbha's Faiz for U-19 tri-series

Nagpur, Nov 15

Vidarbha's upcoming batsman Mohammad Faiz Sheikh has been selected for Ubder-19 tri-series to be held at Kolkata. The tournament consists of two Indian and one Bangladesh team.

Although Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has not confirmed it, it is learnt from reliable sources that Faiz will be attending the India Under-19 camp at Kolkata on November 23. The readers may recall that Faiz had impressed the sectors by playing a match-winning century knock (145) for India 'C' in the recently concluded Challengers' Trophy held at Ahmadabad. With an average of 45.25, he scored 181 runs in four matches and figured among the top ten batsmen of the tournament.

A player of Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) Faiz already led Vidarbha in Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He has been considered as a strong contender for India under-19 tea that will participate in the World Cup to be held at West Indies.

Talking to Lokmat TimesVCA CEO Farookh Dastur said, " Since we have not received any official communication from BCCI, I would not like to make any comment about his selection".