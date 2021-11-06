Vidarbha continue winning streak

Nagpur, Nov6

While continuing their winning streak Vidarbha drubbed Meghalaya by eight wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament at Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

This is the third victory of Vidarbha. Earlier they routed Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Today Meghalaya won the toss and elected to bat first. They succumbed to the pace and spin of Vidarbha bowlers and were bowled out for a paltry 96 in 19.1 overs. Only three batsmen including opner Chirag Khurana (26, 20b, 5x4), Anish Charak (22, 24b, 2x4) and Akash Kumar (12) managed to cross the double-digit.

For Vidarbha, pacer Yash Thakur (3 for 12) was the most successful bowlers. Aksay Karnewar (2 for 27) and Akshay Wakhare (2 for 18) also bowled well. Umesh Yadav got one wicket conceding ten runs.

In reply, Vidarbha completed the formalities losing just two wickets in 11.1 overs. Thanks to opener Atharva Taide who remained unbeaten on 40 in 38 balls hitting two boundaries and two sixes. Jitesh Sharma hammered 7-ball 26 with the help of three sixes and two boundaries. Siddhesh Wath contributed (23, 13b, 5x4). Apoorva Wankhede remained not out on 10. For Meghalayaya Dippu and Anish Charak were chipped in with one wicket each. Vidarbha will take on Manipur on Monday.

Brief scores

Meghalaya : 96 all out in 19.1 overs (Chirag Khurana 26, Anish Charak 22, Akash Kumar 12, Yash Thakur 3 for 12, Akshay Karnewar 2 for 27, Akshay Wakhare 2 for 18) lost to Vidarbha: 100 for 2 in 11.1 overs (Atharva Taide 40, Jitesh Sharma 26, Siddhesh Wth 23, Anish Charak and Dipuu one wicket each).