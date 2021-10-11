Vidarbha win thriller to win title

Nagpur, Oct 11

In a cliffhanger, Vidarbha pipped Mumbai to win National-level Divyang T-20 Cricket Tournament that was jointly organised by Maharashtra Cricket Association for Disabled and Buldhana Divyang Cricket Association at Malkapur on Sunday.

In the final batting first Vidarbha scored 85. In reply, Mumbai were all out for 82 on last ball and won the match by three runs. For Mumbai Prashant Zoman held the fort till the end and scored 18. Earlier for Vidarbha, vice-captain Mahful Alam displayed all-round performance and scored 25 runs and also took two wickets. Ganesh Pisal too bowled well and got one.

Secretary of Maharashtra Cricket Association for Disabled Sanjay Bhoskar, Dhananjay Upasani, Chandrakant Salunke, Rajas Bhosle, international disabled cricketer Gurudas Raut, Dhiraj Harde, Lokesh Marghade, Irshad Khan, Sachin Pakhare, Nilesh Chopde, Swapnil Salunke graced the prize distribution function.

Individual prizes

Best fielder: Sudama Shende, best bowler: Ganesh Pisal, best batsman: Karan Mundhre, best wicket-keeper: Rishiket Yashpatil, man-of-the-series: Karan Chakode, man-of-the-final: Mahfool Alam.

Rising stars: Jitendra Pashwar, Dayawan Jadhav, Prashant Jomann, Manish Dhote, Jyotiram Kadam.