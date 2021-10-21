Wadkar to lead Vid team, five new faces included

Wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar will lead Vidarbha in Senior Men's Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament to be held at Vijaywada from November 4 to 9.

Siddhesh Wath has been appointed as vice-captain in the 20-member squad. The VCA has included five new faces in the form of off spinner Ganesh Bhonsale, Harsh Dubey, Shubham Dubey, Parth Rekhade and Sooraj Rai.

Bhonsale grabbed the attention of the selectors by performing well in the VCA T-20 Cricket Tournament. He has taken 16 wickets in nine matches. Parth Rekhade got the prize for his all-round show. He scored 187 runs and also took 11 wickets in seven matches.

However, Aman Mokhade who was third-highest run scorer (364 in 12 matches) has been ignored by the selectors.

Team

Akshay Wadkar, Siddesh Wath, Atharva Taide, R.Sanjay, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorva Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Ganesh Bhosale, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Siddesh Neral, Aditya Thakre, Sooraj Rai and Umesh Yadav.

Coach: Pritam Gandhe, Physio: Dr.Nitin Khurana, Trainer- Yuvraj Singh Dasondhi, Video Analyst - Aniruddha Deshpande and Manager- Manoj Sapkal