'Warming up exercises vital for swimmers'

Nagpur, June 29

Chief guest Dr Aditya Bothra (MS ortho) guided the swimmers about proper diet and importance of warming up exercises before entering waters. He was speaking during the concluding function of a short duration swimming camp for beginners that was organised by Shark Aquatic Sporting Association at Ambajhari Lake .

Dr Aditya Bothra (MS Ortho), principa of , Tirpude College of Physical Education Dr Vivek Awasare and Principal, Keshav Nagar High School Pradeep Keche were guests at the concluding function held at Durga Mandir premises Ambajhari Garden on Gurupurnima Day.

Speaking on the occasion Keche said that with hard only one can flourish. Dr Awasare urged the young swimmers to work hard, practice regularly. He also asked them to take part in events without thinking of results. All the participants were given certificates on the occasion. At the outset, the guests were introduced by Vilas Fale. Blind young swimmer Ishwari Pande presented the welcome song. International swimmer Himani Fadke, Nagesh Kothlkar, Vinod Bahadur, Vijay Singh Rajput shared their experiences of learning swimming. Reputed NIS swimming coach Sanjay Batwe was also honoured on the occasion. The event was managed by Dr Nirav Pandya while a vote of thanks was proposed by Prakash Nikam.