Wath hits ton in Team Orange's victory

Batting first after winning the toss, Orange scored 175 for 3 in 20 overs. Thanks to Wath who hammered 100 in 65 balls with the help of ten boundaries and three sixes. He was well supported by Apoorva Wankhede (23, 18b, 2x6) and Kshitij Dahiya (17, 20b, 1x4). For Team Blue, Surja Rai claimed one wicket for 31. runs.

In reply, Team Blue could able to score 141 losing eight wickets in 20 overs middle-order batsman Ankush Wakode top scored with (36, 25b, 1x4, 26), Satyam Bhoyar (30, 24b, 3x4) and Ganesh Satish (25, 18b, 5x4) were other scorers. For Orange, Akshay Wakhare, Prerit Agrawal and Abhishek Chourasia claimed two wickets each. Wath was declared man-of-the-match.

In another match, Team Red drubbed Team Green by 41 runs. Batting first Team Red scored 191 for five in 20 overs. Opener Mandar Mahale played a fabulous knock of 56 in 36 balls hitting seven boundaries and two sixes.

Coming down the order skipper Jitesh Sharma playing in his usual stryle hit 26-ball 44 with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. Parth Rekhade (25, 15b, 1x4, 2x6) and Nachiket Bhute (31*, 12b, 1x4, 3x6) also batted well. For Team Green, Harsh Dubey (3 for 27) was the main wicket-taker.

Manan Dosi got two for 26.

In reply, Team Green were restricted to 150 for 7 in 20 overs. Shreeyog Pawar (72, 43, 5x4, 4x6) fought a lone battle but in vain. Harsh Dubey contributed 20 whereas Rajneesh Gurbani scored 18.

For Team Red, Nachiket Bhute and Tanmay Kale snared two wickets each. Bhute was declared man-of-the-match