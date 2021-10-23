We have to create fighting generation: Kedar

He was speaking during SJAN-Raisoni Achievers Annual Sports Award function organised by the Sports Journalist's Association of Nagpur at Press Club hall on Saturday. Former Indian cricketer Prashant Vaidya, Siddhesh Sharma of Baidyanath, project director of Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation Mrunal Naik and SJAN president Kisor Bagde shaed the dais.

Speaking further Kedar said, " Even during Corona pandemic Japan sowed a lot of courage by organising a big event like Olympics. We should appreciate their efforts. I am making the efforts to create same fighting spirit in the future generation", he said.

Kedar said everyone is affected due to lockdown during pandemic. However, the children from 4 to 8 years are worst affected by it. " In their days of playing, they have to confine themselves behind the doors. It is affecting them physically and morally. However, I am confident that everything become normal soon", he said.

During the programme athlete Shadab Pathan (GH Raisoni Trophy), tennis player Sejal Bhutada (Baidyanath Trophy), international skater Ayush Meshrma (GH Raisoni Trophy), national swimmer Rutuja Talegoankar (GH Raisoni Trophy) were honoured. Apart from them NDCA secretary KK Barat (Meeradevi Dasture Trophy), Mahatma Gandi English Medium School, Wanadongri (Centre Point School Trophy) and Khaparkheda's Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Arts and Commerce College (KC Bajaj Trophy) were honoured for sports promotion.

Dr Ram Thakur conducted the proceedings, Kishor Bagde made introductory remarks while Sarang Kunte proposed a vote of thanks.

Noted sports organiser Deven Dasture director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, BSC president RameshThakur, vice-president Sharad Padhye and others were also present on the occasion.

Sports develop personality: Vaidya

Speaking on the occasion former Indian cricketer Prashant Vaidya said " When the sportspersons start their career in sports, they expect success and positive results but in sports you can't get success all time. In such a situation, there is a possibility that they may be disappointed. But I would like to advice them not to stop playing for not fulfilling the expectation. One can't get anything easily in sports field but sports helps in developing the personality. Sports always give back something to the good players ."