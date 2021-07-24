When Chanu had expressed a desire to win Olympic medal in Nagpur

Nagpur, July 24

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brought laurels to the country by clinching a silver medal in 49kg weight category in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. In fact had expressed her desire to win a medal in the Olympics during her city visit on October 14, 2018. Finally, the day comes when she fulfilled the wish.

She was invited by Rashtra Sevaka Samiti (women wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) as a chief guest to attend their annual Vijayadashmi progarmme.

While interacting with select media persons she had expressed her desire. When she visited the city she was back after recovering from back injury that forced her to pull out of 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Talking about her future goals Mirabai had said, “ My dream is to win the medal for India in 2020 Olympics and for that, I have already started the preparation at Patiala”. It showed how determined she was to bring glory for the country in Olympics. Mirabai had a regret that she pulled out of the Indian contingent for 2018 Asian Games. However, she said, “ I couldn't able to participate in Asian Games due to backache. But now I am fully recovered and completely rehab myself. Now I am confident to win the medal for the country in Olympics”.

While recalling her city visit almost three years later Karuna Sathe of Rashtra Sevika Samiti said, “ We are all proud that she won silver medal for India in Tokyo Olympics. As per our tradition to invite a noted personality for our annual Vijjayadashmi function, we invited her in 2018. Due to her busy schedule she directly reached the venue from the airport and after addressing the gathering left for airport immediately. But during her brief stay, she had inspired the people by her motivational speech”.