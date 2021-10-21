'Women empowerment in rural area essential'

Nagpur, Oct 21

Mahila Kisan Diwas celebrated at KVK, ICAR, CICR, Nagpur recently. About 50 rural women participated in this programme. While addressing the gathering , the KVK scientist Sunita Chauhan SMS (Home Science) appraised the women about various drudgery reduction tools such as special types of sickles used in harvesting of crops, soy mittens and cotton picking bag. While guiding the women, another speaker Dr Deepa Lal, SMS (Horticulture) appraised the women about balanced diet, it’s importance and how to prepare it using local ingredients. While speaking on this occasion, Principal Scientist & Head of KVK Dr S.N. Rokde said that in rural area to enhance agricultural productivity and women’s participation in the agricultural sector, their empowerment is very much essential because if the rural women are empowered then only rural India will be empowered and for that skill-based vocational training on processing of agro products and their value addition should be imparted to them and then if their direct marketing is done by them then they will get more financial income and thereby they will become empowered in real sense.