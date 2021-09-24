1 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar
By ANI | Published: September 24, 2021 02:21 PM2021-09-24T14:21:20+5:302021-09-24T14:30:02+5:30
A person was killed and a firefighter suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a house Mangal Bazar area of Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Friday.
According to Delhi Fire Service, the injured has been admitted to a hospital.
The fire has been brought under control.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app