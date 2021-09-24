1 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

A person was killed and a firefighter suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a house Mangal Bazar area of Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Friday.

According to Delhi Fire Service, the injured has been admitted to a hospital.

The fire has been brought under control.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

