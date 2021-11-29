12 MPs suspended for rest of Winter Session over unruly and violent behaviour

12 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for the rest of the winter session of the parliament over their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.The MPs who were suspended are Elamaram Kareem - CPM, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh - INC, Binoy Viswam - CPI, Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri - TMC, Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai - Shiv Sena.

The last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed a ruckus in the Upper House while opposition MPs claimed they were attacked by marshals who were not part of Parliament security. The government's report on the ruckus states that a male marshal was choked by CPM MP Elamaran Kareem while a female marshal of the Rajya Sabha was assaulted by Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam, Congress MPs. The report was submitted to the Rajya Sabha chairman after the House was suspended for the season.

The suspension notice issued of the first day of the Winter Session said: “That this House takes cognisance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chai, complete abuse of rules of the House persistently thereby wilfully obstructing the business of House through their unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel on the last day of 254th Session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session) i.e, 11th August 2021 thereby lowering the dignity of and bringing disrepute to the August House by the following members and resolves, for above compelling reasons, to suspend these members from the service of the House for the remainder of the 255th session under rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha.”



