14-year-old from PoK held along LoC in J-K's Poonch
By ANI | Published: November 25, 2021 07:58 PM2021-11-25T19:58:43+5:302021-11-25T20:10:23+5:30
A 14-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has been apprehended on the Line of Control (LoC), Poonch by the Indian Army on Thursday.
Poonch Police said, "A 14-year-old boy from PoK apprehended on LoC Poonch by the Indian Army. An investigation is going on."
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
