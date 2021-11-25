14-year-old from PoK held along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A 14-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has been apprehended on the Line of Control (LoC), Poonch by the Indian Army on Thursday.

Poonch Police said, "A 14-year-old boy from PoK apprehended on LoC Poonch by the Indian Army. An investigation is going on."

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

