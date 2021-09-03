17 farmer leaders, over 200 others booked for protesting at Sukhbir Singh Badal's rally

First Information Reports were registered against 17 farmer leaders in Punjab's Moga district on their names while 200 more unknown people were booked over protest outside Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal's rally, said a police official on Friday.

Farmers staged a protest against SAD president in Moga district yesterday. They had breached the security and pelted stones, according to Dhruman Nimbale, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga Police Station.

"Farmers had breached security, pelted stones at police in Moga. FIR were registered under IPC sections and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. 17 farmer leaders and more than 200 others booked," the SSP told reporters.

( With inputs from ANI )

