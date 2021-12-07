17 girls of 10th class has been allegedly molested by teacher in UP

India is called a developing country but is it really developing or this development is only made on economic conditions and foreign exchanges. Because there are 70% of women in the country who are not safe, not only women the minors girls, and even the newborn are girls, let's make it more clear with context to "Not Safe" girls are getting harassed, gang rapes, rapes, molested, domestic violence, physical violence and so on.

Even having the best constitution with strict laws in the world India lacks in the protection of women. Every day we see several new cases coming about rapes, violence, and so on. But are there any strict majors and safety has been taken for this, yes! many of them have been taken but do every police and government follows that and the answer is no!



Now one more shocking case has come to the fore which has happened before several days and now it's been looked after. You will be shocked to hear that a teacher molested 17 girls students in a night. The case took place on 18th November this year in UP’s Muzaffarnagar. The students were called at night in the school for their practical exams they were allegedly given food laced with sedatives and then molested by the school owner.



The girls return to their home the next day in the morning they were also threatened that if they tell anyone about the incidents then their family members would be killed. And the girls were from poor families.

The case came to light when two of the parents approached Purkazi MLA Pramod Utwal and then contacted Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav to initiate an inquiry. Before this, the parents tried to file the case at the police station but the authorities didn't take any majors.



The case is now also filled against the Police officer who didn't avail on the case.



