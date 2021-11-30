171 fined in Gurugram for violating anti-pollution norms

Gurugram, Nov 30 A fine of Rs 18 lakh has been imposed on 171 people here for indulging in pollution-causing activities in defiance of the Gratified Response Action Plan (GRAP), issued by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, "several teams of the Corporation, apart from continuously monitoring the area, have fined those who are doing prohibited activities under the GRAP".

He said that teams of the civic body have issued fines of Rs 15,000 on 3 persons for burning garbage, Rs 5.25 lakh on 48 persons for throwing debris, Rs 8.82 lakh on 72 persons in case of dust-blowing activities, Rs 1.32 lakh on 22 persons in case of throwing garbage, Rs 76.12 lakh in case of uncovered construction material, debris and garbage transport, Rs 25,000 on 5 persons for operating 'tandoor', and Rs 1.51 lakh fine has been issued against 9 persons for carrying out construction activities, despite the ban.

The MCG Commissioner has also appealed to the people not to carry out any type of activity that increases pollution.

"If any person does such activity, inform the concerned department about it."

"The MCG is continuously sprinkling water on the roads and on trees to prevent the dust from flying and the roads are being cleaned," Ahuja added.

