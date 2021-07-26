2 held for stealing brass vessels from temple in Delhi

Two men on Saturday were arrested for stealing brass vessels, weighing approx 65kg, from a Temple in Sulatnpuri here. The entire stolen property was recovered by the Raj Park Police station.

According to the police, they received a call from a local resident of Ratan Vihar, Mahipal Singh who informed the PCR about the theft of nine brass vessels from Sharv Shakti Mandir in Ratan Vihar.

During the investigation, the police followed the two accused through CCTV footage from the incident to their movement and on Sunday the accused named Sagar and Sahil were caught while they were going to sell the stolen vessels.

Both Sagar and Sahil are school dropouts and drink alcohol. To meet their drinking expenses, they committed the theft. Sagar has been previously involved in eight criminal cases of theft and snatching. Sahil has no involvement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor