2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
By ANI | Published: August 20, 2021 06:25 PM2021-08-20T18:25:18+5:302021-08-20T18:35:02+5:30
Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.
The Naxals attacked the 45th battalion of ITBP at around 12.10 pm.
In the attack, two jawans--Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector Gurumukh Singh - were killed. Shinde was a native of Nanded District, Maharashtra, and Gurumukh was from Raikot, Punjab.
The Naxals fled from the spot after looting one AK-47 rifle, two bulletproof jackets and one wireless set, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj.
( With inputs from ANI )
