2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The Naxals attacked the 45th battalion of ITBP at around 12.10 pm.

In the attack, two jawans--Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector Gurumukh Singh - were killed. Shinde was a native of Nanded District, Maharashtra, and Gurumukh was from Raikot, Punjab.

The Naxals fled from the spot after looting one AK-47 rifle, two bulletproof jackets and one wireless set, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj.

( With inputs from ANI )

