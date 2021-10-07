2 teachers killed in terrorist attack at government school in Srinagar

As many as two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

More details on the same are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar.

The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.Police said a search operation was underway by police to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

