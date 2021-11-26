2 witnesses summoned in 2015 Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case

Special Investigating Team (SIT) chief and Ludhiana Inspector General of Police (IGP) S.P.S Parmar on Friday said that two witnesses have been summoned in connection with the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village's Guru Granth Sahib theft case.

"We've summoned two witnesses, in the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village's Guru Granth Sahib theft case. One has sent his medical; legal actions to be explored after the third summon on next Friday," he said.

"Today, a committee has gathered to question the two," he added.

The incidents of sacrilege occurred between June to October 2015 following the theft of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot, and the discovery of torn pages from the Holy Book in Bargari, Faridkot.

The incident caused widespread discontent and outrage amongst members of the Sikh community.

