2-year-old falls from 8th floor; shocking incident captured on CCTV

A shocking incident has taken place in Surat, Gujarat. A minor boy has died after falling from the eighth floor. A little boy from Surat collapsed from the eighth floor. The incident was captured on CCTV. Two-year-old boy was playing in the lobby on the eighth floor. He came to the edge of the flood while playing. A steel grill was installed at that place. The boy was leaning down through it. Just then he lost his balance and he fell down.

The boy who fell from the eighth floor, died on the spot. His name was Mihir Dave. Mihir suffered serious head injuries after falling from a height of 70 feet. Other parts of his body were also injured. The incident took place while Mihir's family members were busy with their daily work.