2018 Bhima Koregaon violence: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla appears before inquiry commission

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla appeared before Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission on Thursday to record her statements in connection with the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission had summoned Shukla and another witness Harshali Poddar who is one of the organisers of the Elgar Parishad.

Sources in the inquiry commission have confirmed that Rashmi Shukla's affidavit has not been filed yet so there are less chances of her statement being recorded today. Even if she files an affidavit today, she may ask for a fresh date for her statement.

The organiser of the Elgar Parishad and accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, Harshali Poddar's affidavit has been received and she is most likely to come and depose before the commission today.

On January 2, 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

Following this, on March 18, 2020, the Bhima Koregaon Commission had summoned Sharad Pawar to appear before it. The Commission was inquiring into the reasons which led to the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor