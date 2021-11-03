25 Zika virus cases reported in Kanpur, special ward set up in hospital

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 14 cases of Zika virus have been detected. The patients are said to include a pregnant woman. The number of Zika virus patients in the city has now reached 25. As such a large number of patients were found at the same time, the DM has called an emergency meeting of the health department officials including the Chief Minister's Office. Zika virus patients are on the rise in Kanpur. Earlier, on November 1, six cases of Zika virus were detected. The patient was found in Chakeri area of ​​Kanpur.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease. Zika virus is transmitted to humans by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. According to the World Health Organization, Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day. The same mosquitoes also spread dengue and chikungunya. Meanwhile, Zika virus infection is not a serious problem, but it can be very dangerous for pregnant women. This is considered very dangerous for the baby.

The symptoms of Zika virus are similar to those of dengue. But the Zika virus is considered more deadly and deadly than dengue. Fever, rashes and joint pain are some of the primary symptoms. The administration is on alert after the spread of Zika virus in Kanpur. A special ward for Zika virus patients has now been set up at Kashiram Hospital. In addition, provisions are being made to prevent the spread of Zika virus.