27 people held in Patna for violating liquor law

Patna, Nov 21 Patna police have arrested 27 persons including two doctors and six software engineers in drunken state since Saturday evening.

Upendra Sharma, SSP of Patna said that the district police have initiated a special drive against people involved in violating liquor prohibition laws.

"Six software engineers were arrested from a hotel located in Kankar Bagh locality. They came to Patna to attend marriage of a friend," Sharma said.

"We are focusing on hotels which provide accommodations as well as liquor facilities in the premises for guests. Accordingly, we have conducted a raid at Ginger hotel in Patna central and arrested two doctors named Sailendra Shekhar and Kashish Choubey in a drunken state," Sharma said.

The police said that Shekher, after seeing cops approaching them, fled from the hotel. However he was nabbed later.

Sunil Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station said: "We nabbed Kashish Chaubey but her friend Shailendra Shekher, who was accompanying her while consuming the liquor, managed to escape from the hotel. However, we asked her to call him, after which he returned. We conducted breath analysis of both the doctors wherein they were detected positive in alco-meter."

Shekher is a native of Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district and associated with a private hospital in Patna while Kashish Chaubey is from Pune and associated with Pune Medical College. They came here for an interview at Patna AIIMs.

"Besides, we have conducted special drives on roads and done breath analysis of motorists. 19 persons were arrested during the drive on roads," Sharma said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor