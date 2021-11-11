3 arrested after encounter with police in Delhi's Bawana

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly firing at Delhi Police personnel in the Bawana area of the national capital.

The three arrested accused are namely Manbir, Madan and Naresh, the official statement of the Delhi Police said.

"The encounter between the police officials and the accused started at 7 AM today. A pistol with some live cartridges was recovered from their possession after the arrest of the accused. All were booked for murder and other criminal cases previously. The arrested accused belong to Rajesh Bawania gang," the Delhi Police said.

As per information shared by police, one person has been injured.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor