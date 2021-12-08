3 held for robbery in Ludhiana; cash, pistol recovered

Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested three accused in connection with an alleged robbery that took place at the Focal Point area of the city.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Tuesday told ANI, "We have arrested three accused in connection with a robbery case that took place at the Focal Point area on November 15."

"We have recovered a pistol, five live cartridges, over Rs 1 lakh cash, motorcycle, laptop and other things from their possession," said Police Commissioner Bhullar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor