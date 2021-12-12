3 held in Delhi with heroin worth Rs 60 lakh

New Delhi, Dec 12 Delhi Police has arrested three drug peddlers from the South-East area of the national capital and recovered heroin valued at Rs 60 lakh from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd. Aslam, a resident of Faridabad, Bavla alias Babu, and Rafiq Ahmed alias Baba both from Govindpuri in Delhi.

According to the official, a police team was constituted to curb the sale of the contraband in Delhi's South-East district, especially in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area.

On Thursday, the team received a tip-off that three persons would come to a DDA park to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap near the DDA park in Hazrat Nizamuddin area, and apprehended all the three individuals.

Following a search, they were found in possession of 330 grams of heroin, the police said. Accordingly, a case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered and they were arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

