31 districts of Uttar Pradesh are COVID free, says state govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said there are no active cases of COVID-19 in 31 districts of the state.

According to data, these 31 districts are -- Aligarh, Amroha, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Etah, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, In Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Shravasti and Sultanpur.

As per the state's health bulletin, a total of 17 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh out of 1,82,742 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The state also reported 15 new recoveries taking the overall recovery tally to 16, 86,599.

Overall, the state has a total of 194 active cases, while the positivity rate came down to less than 0.01 per cent. The recovery rate, meanwhile, has improved to 98.7 per cent.

The state government has conducted more than 7.65 crore tests so far. On average, 2.5 lakh tests are being done every day

The state government said that over 9.42 crore people have been vaccinated so far of which 1.66 people have been administered both the doses and 50 per cent of people in the state above the age of 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

