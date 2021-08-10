3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the Nongpoh area of Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Tuesday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 33 kilometres East North East (ENE) of Nongpoh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2, Occurred on 10-08-2021, 05:21:17 IST, Latitude: 25.99 and Longitude: 92.14, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 33km ENE of Nongpoh, Meghalaya, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

