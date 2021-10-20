34 dead in Uttarakhand due to to heavy rains, landslides

Both Uttarakhand and Kerala have been inundated with rains for the past few days. 30 people were killed in different parts of Uttarakhand due to heavy rains on Tuesday. Houses have collapsed in the Kumaon area and many are trapped under the rubble. Large casualties were reported in Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. The total number of rain victims has reached 34. About 300 people have been evacuated.

The city, which is bustling with tourists, has lost contact with other districts due to continuous landslides on three roads leading to Nainital. The railway line between Nainital and Kathgodam has been swept away. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Rs 4 lakh for the families of those killed in the floods and Rs 1.9 lakh for those whose houses were damaged.