34-year-old man arrested for forcing woman to keep Karvachauth fast

A 34-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly forcing a woman to keep Karvachauth fast at gunpoint, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area on Sunday, October 24. The accused, named Rahul, apparently went to the woman’s house and threatened to kill her if she did not keep the Karva Chauth fast for him, India Today reported. According to police, the accused wanted to be in a relationship with the woman but was rejected many times by her.

The police said that the accused threatened the woman if she didn’t keep fast he would kill her, then himself with the gun. When police were made aware of the incident, a team reached the woman’s house and found Rahul with a firearm, the report added. He was caught and taken into police custody by Sub-Inspector Prakash Chand, who was part of the police team.The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and section 451 (House-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Police seized a country-made pistol from the possession of the accused. During interrogation, the accused, a resident of Badarpur, said he used to work in an office in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate and was infatuated with the woman who worked in the same office.

