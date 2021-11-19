3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

November 19, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck 17km NNW of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 19-11-2021, 14:31:37 IST, Lat: 24.04 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 117km NNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India," the NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

