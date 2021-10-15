4 packets of contraband items seized by security forces in Punjab's Ferozepur

Security forces on Thursday recovered four packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin in Ferozepur district of Punjab, informed Border Security Force (BSF).

"A joint operation of BSF, a team of Narcotics Control Cell (NCC), Punjab Police was carried out ahead of Border Security Fence in area of BOP Tapu and recovered four packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin, weighed approximately 6.610 Kgs and 1.135 Kgs Sugar- total net weight - 7.945 Kgs, without packing material," said BSF.

This is the second seizure in AOR of BOP Tapu, since January 2021, which was 7.050 Kgs and the total progressive seizure of suspected heroin in the area of Ferozepur is 94.786 Kgs.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

