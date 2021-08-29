4 police personnel booked in Gwalior after family alleges assault, threat

A case has been registered against four police personnel in Gwalior after a family filed a complaint of alleged assault and threats over the issue of playing DJ, said Gwalior Police on Saturday.

"On Friday night the incident happened in Bhitarwar, police personnel went to stop the loud music. The family has filed an FIR of assault and threat," said Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police, Gwalior.

"Along with that the police has also filed an FIR against the family for creating hindrance in peace," he further added.

An investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor