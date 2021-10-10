44 Assam Rifles organises health camp in Manipur's Tamenglong on World Mental Health Day

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the 44 Assam Rifles in collaboration with Tamenglong district hospital, organised a day-long health camp for the road construction workers at Sangrupang village in the Manipur district on Sunday.

During the ongoing pandemic, mental health has come to focus like never before, as people of all age groups and occupations bear the brunt of the 'new normal'.

Health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone, workers living away from their families, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions have been particularly affected. The theme of this year's World Mental Health Day is 'Mental health in an unequal world'.

People with mental health conditions are at a higher risk of dying prematurely. Depression is one of commonest mental health illnesses and is one of the leading causes, while suicide is the second leading cause of death. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many such cases have come to light.

A similar medical camp was organised at New Mandu village, Tousem subdivision also. The day provided an opportunity to talk about mental health in general, how to break the stigma around it, and the importance of speaking out when struggling with a mental health issue.

A total of 150 individuals were benefitted in New Mandu. Till the filing of the report, 91 patients were examined at Sangrupang Construction Camp. On this occasion, COVID-19 vaccination of the workers with facility for at the spot registration was also carried out in Tamenglong Sub Division.

The unit CMO delivered a talk on mental health and related issues to the medical camp beneficiaries. He stressed raising awareness and spreading education about mental health issues among society at large.

Now more than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic highlights and deepens long-standing inequalities in mental health in the district, it is essential that we work to make mental health care a reality for all.

( With inputs from ANI )

