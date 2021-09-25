4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin on Saturday.
The tremors were felt around 10:11 am at the depth of 100 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 25-09-2021, 10:11:10 IST, Lat: 30.20 & Long: 94.63, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 237km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," said National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.
Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.
