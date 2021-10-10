5 injured as two groups clash in Madhya Pradesh village, Indore Police registers FIR

At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups in Kampel village of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Sunday.

Based on complaints filed by both the sides, police has registered an FIR against people from both group and further investigation is underway. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The clash between two groups broke out on Saturday night and among those injured were five persons from the same family.

Fazluddin, a relative of the injured family of five has alleged that the family had been threatened by some locals in the village around two months ago and asked to leave the village by October 9 and when they did not leave, they were attacked.

DSP Indore, Ajay Bajpai, however, said denied any such claims made by relatives of the family which was attacked and termed the clash as a "local fight".

After the incident, DSP Ajay Vajpayee reached MY Hospital and got the force deployed.

"Two groups clashed with each other and some people sustained minor injuries. The injured have been shifted to MY Hospital for treatment. There is no truth in the claim that the family was asked to vacate the village. After they get discharged from the hospital the injured will be further interrogated," DSP told reporters here.

Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi who arrived at the site of the incident told reporters, "We got information about the incident, we went to the spot and the injured were brought to MY Hospital for treatment."

( With inputs from ANI )

