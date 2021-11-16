'50 per cent of what makes someone exceptional is genetic'

New Delhi, Nov 16 There are the achievers and there are the exceptionals.

In his first book, "The Innovation Biome", Kumar Mehta, one of whose many hats is Senior Research Fellow at the University of Southern California, had identified the common elements across the most successful corporations in history.

From there, he embarked on a similar exercise to identify the characteristics and traits shared by the most exceptional people in the world and why certain individuals in sports, business, science, music, and other fields are able to separate themselves from the rest.

The result is his current book, "The Exceptionals - How The Best Become The Best And How You Can Too"

